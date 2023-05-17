Missfresh Limited (MF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)’s stock price has increased by 50.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a 51.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

Is It Worth Investing in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Right Now?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MF is $26.66, which is $125.18 above the current price. The public float for MF is 6.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MF on May 17, 2023 was 98.07K shares.

MF’s Market Performance

MF stock saw a decrease of 51.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.60% for Missfresh Limited (MF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for MF stock, with a simple moving average of -61.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MF reach a price target of $5.70. The rating they have provided for MF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

MF Trading at -27.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.50%, as shares sank -30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF rose by +51.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8324. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.55 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -59.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Missfresh Limited (MF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.