Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is $15.14, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 93.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRSN on May 17, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

The stock price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) has dropped by -3.90 compared to previous close of 7.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has experienced a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 74.43% rise in the past month, and a 15.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for MRSN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.55% for MRSN’s stock, with a 22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at 54.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +79.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Carvajal Alejandra, who sale 3,944 shares at the price of $3.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Carvajal Alejandra now owns 20,326 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,342 using the latest closing price.

Protopapas Anna, the President & CEO of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 17,346 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Protopapas Anna is holding 48,733 shares at $99,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. The total capital return value is set at -140.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.90. Equity return is now at value -224.00, with -71.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 10.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.