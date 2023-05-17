MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.83x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) by analysts is $13.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for MBC is 127.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MBC was 1.22M shares.

MBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 10.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBC’s Market Performance

MBC’s stock has risen by 23.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.10% and a quarterly rise of 9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for MasterBrand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.44% for MBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

MBC Trading at 30.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +41.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC rose by +23.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, MasterBrand Inc. saw 41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 1,481 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 15,779,507 shares of MasterBrand Inc., valued at $12,608 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of MasterBrand Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,778,583 shares at $11,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+28.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc. stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88.

Based on MasterBrand Inc. (MBC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 40.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.