Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MANU is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MANU is $23.35, which is $8.78 above the current price. The public float for MANU is 51.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on May 17, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 18.85. However, the company has seen a -5.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has fallen by -5.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly drop of -20.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Manchester United plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manchester United plc (MANU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.