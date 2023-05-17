Make Informed Decisions with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Updates

In the past week, GOOS stock has gone down by -3.33%, with a monthly gain of 8.21% and a quarterly surge of 0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.26% for GOOS’s stock, with a 6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 32.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is $20.44, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOOS on May 17, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 20.75. However, the company has seen a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

GOOS Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 145.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.19. Total debt to assets is 46.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.