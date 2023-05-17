Make Informed Decisions with Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Stock Updates

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has seen a -3.46% decrease in the past week, with a -3.13% drop in the past month, and a -13.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for BRX’s stock, with a -7.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRX is $24.86, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for BRX is 298.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for BRX on May 17, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

BRX) stock’s latest price update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.88 in relation to its previous close of 20.90. However, the company has experienced a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BRX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

BRX Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 162,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Michael B, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Berman Michael B is holding 45,146 shares at $344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +29.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 180.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 61.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.