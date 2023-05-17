Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has decreased by -1.67 when compared to last closing price of 19.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is 4.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGY is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is $27.63, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 179.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% of that float. On May 17, 2023, MGY’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY’s stock has seen a -0.46% decrease for the week, with a -14.84% drop in the past month and a -16.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for MGY’s stock, with a -15.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MGY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

MGY Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 34.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.