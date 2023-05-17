Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MGA stock has gone down by -2.48%, with a monthly decline of -4.78% and a quarterly plunge of -7.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for MGA’s stock, with a -8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $62.80, which is $12.94 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 285.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on May 17, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 53.46. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MGA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

MGA Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.