Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Stock Sees a0.51 Increase

In the past week, LXRX stock has gone down by -4.07%, with a monthly gain of 13.27% and a quarterly surge of 29.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for LXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is 1.27.

The public float for LXRX is 186.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On May 17, 2023, LXRX’s average trading volume was 688.57K shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LXRX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

LXRX Trading at 17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 54.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Artal International S.C.A., who purchase 16,173,800 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, Artal International S.C.A. now owns 48,433,261 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,434,500 using the latest closing price.

Invus US Partners LLC, the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 982,600 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Invus US Partners LLC is holding 5,303,814 shares at $2,456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,824.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.