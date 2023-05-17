Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has dropped by -3.35 in relation to previous closing price of 13.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Levi Strauss Stock Is Falling. Earnings Slipped From a Year Ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $18.36, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 93.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on May 17, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI’s stock has seen a -4.94% decrease for the week, with a -12.24% drop in the past month and a -25.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.00% for LEVI’s stock, with a -19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Stirling Lisa, who sale 5,017 shares at the price of $18.04 back on Jan 31. After this action, Stirling Lisa now owns 28,485 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $90,507 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & General Counsel of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 11,442 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 147,888 shares at $177,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.