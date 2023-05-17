KT Corporation (KT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has plunged by -3.63 when compared to previous closing price of 11.86, but the company has seen a -2.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KT Corporation (KT) is $16.14, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 447.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on May 17, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

KT’s Market Performance

The stock of KT Corporation (KT) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a -14.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for KT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for KT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KT reach a price target of $18.74. The rating they have provided for KT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

KT Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, KT Corporation saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KT Corporation (KT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.