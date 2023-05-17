KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KLAC is $438.74, which is $19.29 above the current price. The public float for KLAC is 136.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on May 17, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 404.10. However, the company has experienced a 8.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has experienced a 8.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month, and a 1.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.12% for KLAC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $435 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KLAC, setting the target price at $505 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

KLAC Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $379.98. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from WALLACE RICHARD P, who sale 4,582 shares at the price of $384.02 back on May 05. After this action, WALLACE RICHARD P now owns 136,201 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $1,759,571 using the latest closing price.

WALLACE RICHARD P, the President and CEO of KLA Corporation, sale 12,919 shares at $382.24 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that WALLACE RICHARD P is holding 140,783 shares at $4,938,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.25. Equity return is now at value 159.60, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 483.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.86. Total debt to assets is 53.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 481.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.