Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has gone down by -7.88% for the week, with a -14.64% drop in the past month and a -34.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for KRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for KRC’s stock, with a -34.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 13.02x. The 36-month beta value for KRC is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRC is $38.00, which is $12.09 above than the current price. The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on May 17, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.79 in comparison to its previous close of 27.37, however, the company has experienced a -7.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $41 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KRC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

KRC Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -32.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.