Kellogg Company (K) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has plunge by -0.88relation to previous closing price of 70.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kellogg Company (K) is $72.31, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for K is 317.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of K on May 17, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

K’s Market Performance

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a 2.78% rise in the past month, and a 3.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $72 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to K, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

K Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.66. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $70.61 back on May 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,031,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $7,061,330 using the latest closing price.

HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, the Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company, sale 25,910 shares at $70.98 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that HOOD CHRISTOPHER M is holding 45,897 shares at $1,839,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kellogg Company (K) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.