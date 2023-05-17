Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, JSPR stock has gone up by 14.29%, with a monthly gain of 17.47% and a quarterly plunge of -3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.01% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.87% for JSPR stock, with a simple moving average of 22.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JSPR is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JSPR is $6.21, which is $4.52 above the current price. The public float for JSPR is 99.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on May 17, 2023 was 982.96K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) has increased by 9.13 when compared to last closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

JSPR Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4040. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 250.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from French Anna Louise, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Apr 14. After this action, French Anna Louise now owns 23,750 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,360 using the latest closing price.

EMSTER KURT VON, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,075 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that EMSTER KURT VON is holding 21,175 shares at $13,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.