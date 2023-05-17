IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 191.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is 34.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IQV is 1.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for IQV is 184.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On May 17, 2023, IQV’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV stock saw a decrease of 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for IQV’s stock, with a -8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $265 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $251. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to IQV, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IQV Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.98. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw -6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 4,446 shares at the price of $225.61 back on Feb 16. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 1,973 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $1,003,068 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 17,053 shares at $230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.