Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 426.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that TurboTax Paying $141 Million to Taxpayers Who Could Have Filed for Free

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is above average at 61.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is $480.64, which is $69.09 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTU on May 17, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen a -1.47% decrease in the past week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month, and a -0.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for INTU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for INTU’s stock, with a 1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $530 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $430. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $444 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

INTU Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $431.57. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Burton Eve B, who sale 4,539 shares at the price of $412.57 back on Mar 07. After this action, Burton Eve B now owns 0 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $1,872,647 using the latest closing price.

Hotz Lauren D, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Intuit Inc., sale 500 shares at $413.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Hotz Lauren D is holding 1,781 shares at $206,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.44. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.