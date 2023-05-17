Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock Experiences 11.34% Monthly Change

The stock of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has seen a -0.64% decrease in the past week, with a 11.34% gain in the past month, and a 7.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for NTLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.48% for NTLA’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is $90.89, which is $47.65 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 75.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on May 17, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

The stock price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) has dropped by -4.50 compared to previous close of 45.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/22 that Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to NTLA, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

NTLA Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.21. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who sale 2,330 shares at the price of $38.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura now owns 17,629 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $89,659 using the latest closing price.

LEONARD JOHN M, the President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,673 shares at $37.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that LEONARD JOHN M is holding 766,825 shares at $248,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.