Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 143.60x.

The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of IAS was 644.02K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has increased by 2.31 when compared to last closing price of 15.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS’s stock has fallen by -7.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.78% and a quarterly rise of 54.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.53% for IAS’s stock, with a 53.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

IAS Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 11,500,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on May 12. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 82,880,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $172,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SHARMA TOM, the Chief Product Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 53,546 shares at $16.79 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that SHARMA TOM is holding 55,039 shares at $899,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.