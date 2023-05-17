Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) is $18.00, which is $18.98 above the current market price. The public float for IMPL is 23.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPL on May 17, 2023 was 52.02K shares.

IMPL) stock’s latest price update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL)’s stock price has plunge by 25.01relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -44.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

IMPL’s Market Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has experienced a -44.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.22% drop in the past month, and a -41.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.35% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.46% for IMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -64.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMPL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for IMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMPL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

IMPL Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.67%, as shares sank -32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -45.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9379. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -64.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-657.48 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -840.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.