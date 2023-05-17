Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) by analysts is $41.86, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for HRL is 287.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HRL was 2.16M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49 in relation to its previous close of 39.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Hormel Foods Stock Falls. It’s Feeling ‘Persistent’ Inflation.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has fallen by -2.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly drop of -13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Hormel Foods Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for HRL’s stock, with a -13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HRL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

HRL Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.18. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Murano Elsa A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Apr 03. After this action, Murano Elsa A now owns 102,698 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $243,000 using the latest closing price.

Prado Becerra Jose Luis, the Director of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 5,200 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Prado Becerra Jose Luis is holding 18,410 shares at $202,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.