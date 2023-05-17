Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 27.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HMC is $30.68, which is $4.49 above the current price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on May 17, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stock saw an increase of 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.68% and a quarterly increase of 10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for HMC’s stock, with a 12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.96 for the present operating margin

+19.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.