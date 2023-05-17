Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, HMPT stock has gone up by 24.04%, with a monthly gain of 32.75% and a quarterly surge of 20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.34% for Home Point Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.31% for HMPT’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is $2.20, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for HMPT is 136.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On May 17, 2023, HMPT’s average trading volume was 107.21K shares.

HMPT) stock’s latest price update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMPT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HMPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HMPT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMPT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for HMPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

HMPT Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMPT rose by +24.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Home Point Capital Inc. saw 65.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.78 for the present operating margin

+79.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Point Capital Inc. stands at -48.97. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT), the company’s capital structure generated 240.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.60. Total debt to assets is 59.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.