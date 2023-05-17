Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has decreased by -6.12 when compared to last closing price of 29.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Right Now?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is $34.00, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for HESM is 42.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HESM on May 17, 2023 was 403.50K shares.

HESM’s Market Performance

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has seen a -4.21% decrease in the past week, with a -4.04% drop in the past month, and a -7.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for HESM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for HESM’s stock, with a -5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HESM reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for HESM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HESM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HESM Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.68. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Stein Jonathan C., who sale 3,973 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 13. After this action, Stein Jonathan C. now owns 43,197 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $108,781 using the latest closing price.

Gatling John A., the President and COO of Hess Midstream LP, sale 3,062 shares at $27.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Gatling John A. is holding 49,809 shares at $83,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.05 for the present operating margin

+63.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at +6.58. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,177.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.17. Total debt to assets is 80.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,176.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.