Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 62.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $71.73, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on May 17, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has seen a 3.64% increase for the week, with a 16.49% rise in the past month and a 6.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for Hasbro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.41% for HAS’s stock, with a -2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

HAS Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.48. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.