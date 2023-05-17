Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) Stock: A -4.38% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has gone down by -1.02% for the week, with a -9.33% drop in the past month and a 4.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.30% for GROV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.38% for GROV’s stock, with a -71.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GROV is $1.50, which is $1.55 above the current price. The public float for GROV is 59.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on May 17, 2023 was 650.45K shares.

GROV) stock’s latest price update

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.61relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GROV reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GROV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

GROV Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4731. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw 13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 269,061 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Mar 20. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 798,200 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $100,010 using the latest closing price.

Landesberg Stuart, the President & CEO of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 55,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Landesberg Stuart is holding 2,554,857 shares at $20,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.