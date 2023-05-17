Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.68 in comparison to its previous close of 8.96, however, the company has experienced a 4.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Right Now?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GRFS is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRFS is $11.47, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 545.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for GRFS on May 17, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GRFS’s Market Performance

The stock of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has seen a 4.43% increase in the past week, with a 14.59% rise in the past month, and a -10.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.95% for GRFS’s stock, with a 9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFS Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Grifols S.A. saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols S.A. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48.

Based on Grifols S.A. (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.