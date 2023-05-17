GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has gone up by 8.10% for the week, with a -12.44% drop in the past month and a -3.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for GDRX’s stock, with a -7.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

The public float for GDRX is 75.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.93% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on May 17, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.50relation to previous closing price of 5.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

GDRX Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.