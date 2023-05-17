Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock Sees a-3.72 Decrease

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a 7.83% gain in the past month, and a -10.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.31% for GNRC’s stock, with a -19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNRC is $144.29, which is $27.47 above the current price. The public float for GNRC is 59.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on May 17, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.72 in relation to previous closing price of 116.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Generac Scores an Earnings Beat. Power Outages Drove ‘Significant’ Growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $91 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GNRC, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

GNRC Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.10. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $102.16 back on May 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 622,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $510,800 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $109.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 627,690 shares at $547,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.