FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for FSCO is 198.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On May 17, 2023, FSCO’s average trading volume was 503.22K shares.

FSCO) stock’s latest price update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 4.28. However, the company has seen a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FSCO’s Market Performance

FSCO’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly drop of -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for FSCO’s stock, with a -5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSCO Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +1.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.