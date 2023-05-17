Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is above average at 11.17x,

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is $35.75, which is $18.02 above the current market price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FYBR on May 17, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.50 compared to its previous closing price of 18.45. However, the company has seen a -6.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that FTC, States Sue Frontier Communications Over Promised Internet Speeds

FYBR’s Market Performance

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has seen a -6.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.25% decline in the past month and a -39.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.36% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FYBR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.43. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 160,844 shares at the price of $19.94 back on May 05. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,105,498 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $3,207,953 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 160,844 shares at $19.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,105,498 shares at $3,207,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.