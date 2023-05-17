Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) has dropped by -7.81 compared to previous close of 69.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Freshpet Activists Push Pet-Food Maker to Explore Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRPT is 46.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRPT on May 17, 2023 was 877.38K shares.

FRPT’s Market Performance

FRPT’s stock has seen a -6.48% decrease for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a -2.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for Freshpet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for FRPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

FRPT Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.52. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Walsh Cathal, who sale 6,277 shares at the price of $70.10 back on May 10. After this action, Walsh Cathal now owns 5,234 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $440,018 using the latest closing price.

Weise Stephen, the EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain of Freshpet Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $68.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Weise Stephen is holding 0 shares at $544,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.