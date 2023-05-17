Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Stock Sees a-1.58 Decrease

In the past week, FBIN stock has gone down by -1.43%, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly plunge of -0.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for FBIN’s stock, with a 13.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) is $70.27, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for FBIN is 126.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on May 17, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

FBIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has plunged by -1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 65.71, but the company has seen a -1.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to FBIN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

FBIN Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.27. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.