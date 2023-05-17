Fortive Corporation (FTV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is above average at 30.23x. The 36-month beta value for FTV is also noteworthy at 1.14.

The public float for FTV is 348.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on May 17, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 65.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has seen a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.19% decline in the past month and a -6.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for FTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $74 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to FTV, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

FTV Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.72. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 32,721 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $220,120 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,336 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 37,946 shares at $88,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortive Corporation (FTV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.