Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has dropped by -5.61 in relation to previous closing price of 31.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $34.58, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYW on May 17, 2023 was 824.54K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stock saw an increase of 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly increase of 12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Flywire Corporation (FLYW).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for FLYW’s stock, with a 18.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FLYW Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.04. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Ellis Michael G, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $29.55 back on May 12. After this action, Ellis Michael G now owns 232,084 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $354,592 using the latest closing price.

Harris Matthew C, the Director of Flywire Corporation, sale 2,850,000 shares at $29.51 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Harris Matthew C is holding 8,795,388 shares at $84,103,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.