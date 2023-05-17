FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. However, the company has seen a -6.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) is 8.74x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is $33.91, The public float for FLNG is 29.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On May 17, 2023, FLNG’s average trading volume was 436.30K shares.

FLNG’s Market Performance

FLNG’s stock has seen a -6.92% decrease for the week, with a -15.03% drop in the past month and a -12.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for FLEX LNG Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.20% for FLNG’s stock, with a -8.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNG

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNG reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for FLNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

FLNG Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNG fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, FLEX LNG Ltd. saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.66 for the present operating margin

+60.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEX LNG Ltd. stands at +54.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 189.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.40. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.