Ferguson plc (FERG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has plunged by -1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 147.44, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ferguson plc (FERG) by analysts is $150.09, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 204.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FERG was 1.29M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG stock saw an increase of 0.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly increase of -1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Ferguson plc (FERG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $181 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FERG reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for FERG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FERG, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

FERG Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.12. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.