F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 7.22x. The 36-month beta value for FNB is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The average price estimated by analysts for FNB is $14.50, which is $3.99 above than the current price. The public float for FNB is 347.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on May 17, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has plunged by -0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 10.60, but the company has seen a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FNB’s Market Performance

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has seen a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.80% decline in the past month and a -27.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for FNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for FNB’s stock, with a -17.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FNB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.