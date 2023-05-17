EverQuote Inc. (EVER) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVER is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVER is $10.00, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for EVER is 17.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVER on May 17, 2023 was 492.35K shares.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.15 in comparison to its previous close of 6.83, however, the company has experienced a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVER’s Market Performance

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen a 5.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.01% decline in the past month and a -52.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for EVER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.99% for EVER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVER, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

EVER Trading at -26.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Brainard David, who sale 10,305 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Mar 17. After this action, Brainard David now owns 163,418 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $129,122 using the latest closing price.

Shields John L., the Director of EverQuote Inc., sale 810 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Shields John L. is holding 19,661 shares at $10,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.