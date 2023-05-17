Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) has plunged by -2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 378.40, but the company has seen a -4.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Insurers Take Big Financial Hit From Hurricane Ian

Is It Worth Investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) Right Now?

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) by analysts is $426.13, which is $59.83 above the current market price. The public float for RE is 38.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RE was 285.12K shares.

RE’s Market Performance

RE stock saw an increase of -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.06% and a quarterly increase of -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for RE stock, with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $385 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RE reach a price target of $380. The rating they have provided for RE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RE, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

RE Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RE fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.56. In addition, Everest Re Group Ltd. saw 11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RE starting from WEBER JOHN A, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $320.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, WEBER JOHN A now owns 4,076 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd., valued at $746,793 using the latest closing price.

WEBER JOHN A, the Director of Everest Re Group Ltd., sale 1,155 shares at $320.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEBER JOHN A is holding 332 shares at $369,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Everest Re Group Ltd. stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.71. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), the company’s capital structure generated 38.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 8.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.