Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sientra Inc.’s (SIEN) Stock

The stock of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has seen a 22.04% increase in the past week, with a -3.93% drop in the past month, and a 3.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.24% for SIEN stock, with a simple moving average of -49.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIEN is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIEN is $6.00, which is $13.19 above than the current price. The public float for SIEN is 10.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.32% of that float. The average trading volume of SIEN on May 17, 2023 was 98.97K shares.

The stock price of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) has surged by 11.49 when compared to previous closing price of 1.62, but the company has seen a 22.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIEN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2020.

SIEN Trading at 21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +23.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5049. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -80.96. Equity return is now at value -929.10, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.