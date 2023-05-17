Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BellRing Brands Inc.’s (BRBR) Stock

In the past week, BRBR stock has gone up by 0.94%, with a monthly gain of 5.39% and a quarterly surge of 17.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for BellRing Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for BRBR’s stock, with a 32.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRBR is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRBR is $42.60, which is $6.42 above the current price. The public float for BRBR is 131.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on May 17, 2023 was 894.02K shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 36.37, however, the company has experienced a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BRBR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

BRBR Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.12. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 41.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.