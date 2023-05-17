Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.13 in relation to its previous close of 62.46. However, the company has experienced a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Residential (EQR) is $66.78, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 371.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on May 17, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stock saw a decrease of -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Equity Residential (EQR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for EQR’s stock, with a -5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

EQR Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.16. In addition, Equity Residential saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 42,435 shares at the price of $61.91 back on May 04. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 12,497 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $2,627,080 using the latest closing price.

HABEN MARY KAY, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 3,354 shares at $66.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that HABEN MARY KAY is holding 6,857 shares at $222,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Residential (EQR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.