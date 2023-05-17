Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.02 in relation to previous closing price of 91.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3523.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENTG is $103.36, which is $13.57 above the current price. The public float for ENTG is 147.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on May 17, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has seen a 17.09% increase in the past week, with a 27.72% rise in the past month, and a 7.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.80% for ENTG’s stock, with a 11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ENTG, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ENTG Trading at 17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.11. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 4,845 shares at the price of $90.72 back on May 11. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 15,588 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $439,538 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES GREGORY B, the EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc., sale 8,073 shares at $82.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GRAVES GREGORY B is holding 19,703 shares at $663,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.