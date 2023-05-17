Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a -0.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Right Now?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENIC is 496.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENIC on May 17, 2023 was 670.33K shares.

ENIC’s Market Performance

ENIC’s stock has seen a -0.66% decrease for the week, with a 12.22% rise in the past month and a 37.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Enel Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for ENIC’s stock, with a 47.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.74 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2021.

ENIC Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.