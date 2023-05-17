Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 83.12. However, the company has seen a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Emerson Electric Catches an Upgrade Because It’s a Hydrogen Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of EMR was 3.41M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -2.99% decrease in the past week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month, and a -5.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for EMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for EMR’s stock, with a -6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to EMR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

EMR Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.59. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.