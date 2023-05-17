Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has dropped by -0.42 compared to previous close of 14.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERJ is $19.77, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for ERJ on May 17, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw a decrease of 9.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Embraer S.A. (ERJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for ERJ’s stock, with a 19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.72. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.