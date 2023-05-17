Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.29relation to previous closing price of 88.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 36.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $93.95, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 17, 2023, EW’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month, and a 15.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

EW Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.98. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Ullem Scott B., who sale 80,700 shares at the price of $88.54 back on May 10. After this action, Ullem Scott B. now owns 18,294 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $7,145,004 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 81,725 shares at $1,758,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.