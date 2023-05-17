Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has dropped by -2.09 in relation to previous closing price of 11.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DX is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is $14.00, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for DX is 45.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On May 17, 2023, DX’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stock saw a decrease of -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for DX’s stock, with a -18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $18.75, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to DX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

DX Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.