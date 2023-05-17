Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has seen a -17.87% decrease in the past week, with a -16.41% drop in the past month, and a -31.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for BROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for BROS’s stock, with a -21.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is $36.60, which is $10.46 above the current market price. BROS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BROS on May 17, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

BROS) stock’s latest price update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.52 in relation to its previous close of 27.06. However, the company has experienced a -17.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BROS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

BROS Trading at -13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.14. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $37.53 back on Feb 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 2,056,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $6,004,382 using the latest closing price.

Graham John Patrick, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Graham John Patrick is holding 163,332 shares at $250,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.